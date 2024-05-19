USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 19,388 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $467,638.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,773,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,257,085.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on USAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

