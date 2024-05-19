VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.31

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 886284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,151,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

