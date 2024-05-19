VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,664,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $230.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.84. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

