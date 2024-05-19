Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $532.55 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $391.39 and a twelve month high of $538.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

