Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $189.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $174.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

