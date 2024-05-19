Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Guggenheim upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

