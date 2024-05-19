Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 422 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,687,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,845,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 613,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

