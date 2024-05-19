Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 523 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,034 shares of company stock valued at $19,706,471 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

