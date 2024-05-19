Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 8,546 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after buying an additional 1,209,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,473,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.