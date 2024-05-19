Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.