Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,386 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after purchasing an additional 190,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,173,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $217.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

