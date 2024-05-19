Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,114 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $193.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

