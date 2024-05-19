Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,662 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

