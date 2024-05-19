Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $32.21.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
