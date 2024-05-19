Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.