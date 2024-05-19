Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 6,932.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 533.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 216,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $534,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

