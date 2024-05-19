Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,212,000 after purchasing an additional 463,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,980,000 after buying an additional 283,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $83.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

