Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

