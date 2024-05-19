Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of PFGC opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

