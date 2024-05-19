Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,558,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

