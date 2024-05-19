Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

LAD opened at $268.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $218.99 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

