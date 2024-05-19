Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,669.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,750.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,189.92. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total value of $3,713,395.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total value of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,985,010. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.