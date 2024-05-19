Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $157,620,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $511,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $422.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $283.20 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.20.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

