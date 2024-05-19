Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,810,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after purchasing an additional 264,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,955,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,486,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,484 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.51 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

