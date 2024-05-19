Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,877. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.0 %

RGA stock opened at $212.37 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average of $175.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

