Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

