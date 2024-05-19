Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after acquiring an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 207,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

