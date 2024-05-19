Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Roth Mkm upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

