Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $3,270,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

