Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,748 shares of company stock worth $12,670,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $210.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average is $215.33. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.