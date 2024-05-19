Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 25.7% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,325,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,758,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Shares of CLX opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.60. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

