Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,349 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.68. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

