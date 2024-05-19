Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 6,439 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,181,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $9,581,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $288.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

