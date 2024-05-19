Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

