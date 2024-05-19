Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vecima Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.99. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$23.01.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.65 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

