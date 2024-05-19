Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $36.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VERA opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.