Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VET
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
VET opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.23%.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.