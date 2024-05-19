Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 18,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

VET opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.23%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

