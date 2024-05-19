Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) PT Lowered to C$0.65

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s current price.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VTX stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Vertex Resource Group has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of C$61.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Resource Group will post 0.0299921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Resource Group

About Vertex Resource Group

In other news, insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 152,561 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$61,024.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,856 shares of company stock worth $89,402. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

