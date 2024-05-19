Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) PT Lowered to C$0.65

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s current price.
Vertex Resource Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of VTX stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Vertex Resource Group has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.11.
Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of C$61.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Resource Group will post 0.0299921 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.
