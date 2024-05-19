Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $97.01 and last traded at $97.12. 2,793,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,010,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.29.

Specifically, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock worth $312,577,246. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

