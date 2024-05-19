Viasat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Viasat has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

