Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 138,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 0.97. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

