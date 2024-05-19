Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 635 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

