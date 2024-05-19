Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

