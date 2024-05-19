Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 65.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,372,000 after acquiring an additional 258,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

