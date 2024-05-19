Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

AFRM stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

