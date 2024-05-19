Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.