Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,042,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 319,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,731,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

