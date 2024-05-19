Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,361,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after buying an additional 333,459 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vipshop by 22,608.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 558,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 556,392 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $4,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 0.9 %

VIPS stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.