VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday.

VirTra stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.32. VirTra has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $17.68.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VirTra during the first quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirTra by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in VirTra by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

