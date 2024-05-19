Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Stock Price Down 2%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.26. 3,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.